WAUKESHA
Dr. LaVern H. Herman
Dr. LaVern H. Herman of Waukesha died Sunday morning, July 24, 2022, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital of complications from hip fracture surgery at the age of 91.
Born in Bonduel, Vern went on to earn his MD at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and his neurosurgery training at Detroit Grace Hospital. He served as a combat surgeon from 1964-1967 attaining the rank of lieutenant commander in the Navy. Vern began the neurosurgery department at Waukesha Memorial Hospital in 1968, and formed Neurologic Associates of Waukesha, where he practiced until retirement in 1998. His involvement in the community included being president of the Waukesha County Medical Society, chief of staff at Waukesha Memorial Hospital, a foundation board member at Waukesha Memorial Hospital when he, with his wife Kathryn, established the Neuroscience Annual Lecture Series. He also served as president of the Board of the Waukesha Symphony, was a founding member of the Waukesha County Community Foundation, a United Way board member, and supporter of Waukesha County Literacy.
Vern married Elfreida (Landovska) in 1955, Judith (Brewer) Herrera in 1974 and Kathryn (Fink) Fritz in 1981.
LaVern is survived by his wife Kathryn, sons David Herman and Jeffrey Herman, daughter Michele (Herman) Rinehart, Ann (Bob) Ward, John (Lani) Herrera, Melissa (Russell) Gurke, Michael (Stacy) Fritz, Matthew (Amy Jo) Fritz, grandchildren Emily Ward, Maria Ward, Christopher Rinehart, Dana Rinehart, Jack Herrera, Alex Herrera, Nicholas Gurke, Jessica Gurke, Donald Fritz, Mary Fritz, as well as 6 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by brothers Gerald Herman, Dale (Susan) Herman, and sister Karen (Mike) Luft.
He enjoyed his 15 years living at Mill Creek Farm, Town of Waukesha, where he and Kathryn hosted the Waukesha Symphony summer concerts and various community events and fundraisers. They worked together welcoming guests at Mill Creek Farm Bed and Breakfast.
Vern loved to travel, locally and internationally. He became “Cornish by Marriage,” adopting Kathryn’s heritage in Cornwall, England, where they owned their treasured Nonsuch Cottage in Penzance, Cornwall.
His final years were spent comfortably at Avalon Square.
Our thanks to the wonderful staff at Avalon Square, Waukesha Memorial Hospital, and ProHealth Hospice. They are truly compassionate, tender heroes.
A memorial reception to celebrate Vern’s life will be held on Sunday, July 31, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Avalon Square, 222 Park Place, Waukesha. Community and Avalon friends and acquaintances are invited.
Memorials should be directed to Avalon Square.
