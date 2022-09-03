Dr. Michael A. Perdziak
Dec. 2, 1946 — Aug. 28, 2022
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Dr. Michael Andrew Perdziak, D.C., D.A.B.C.O., on August 28, 2022. Michael was born on December 2, 1946, in Oak Park, Ill., to Raymond and Margaret Perdziak.
After attending the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire, Michael pursued a doctoral degree in chiropractic at Logan College of Chiropractic and graduated in 1974. Never one to take life lightly, he continued his studies to obtain a diplomate in chiropractic orthopedics. He served as president, vice president and secretary for the Wisconsin Chiropractic Association. Michael was appointed to the Chiropractic National Examining Board in 1985 and elected vice president of the Second Opinion Examiners Committee in 1990.
In 1973 Michael met his future wife, Vicki Bayer, and they were married in 1975. Though Michael’s life was full to the brim with his various pursuits and passions, Michael always made time for his family, especially making sure to be a guiding force in the lives of his children, Paul Perdziak and Dr. Andrea Sardis.
After over 35 years practicing as a chiropractic physician in Wisconsin, Michael retired with his wife to Naples, Fla.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, sister, son and son-in-law.
He is survived by his loving wife, daughter and grandson. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Avow Hospice in Naples, Fla., where he was graciously cared for. A private burial will be held in the Village of Hartland Cemetery in Hartland.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.