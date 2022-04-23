Dr. Robert E. ‘Dr. Bob’ Bartos
Dr. Robert E. “Dr. Bob” Bartos passed away peacefully at home on April 9, 2022, late Carol Bartos for 60 years.
Beloved father of Sue (Chris) Holm, Steve (Christine), Jeff “Howie,” Jean “Margo” (Dave) Struebing, Sara Carpenter and John “Augie.”
Devoted grandfather of Leanne (Garrett) Medina, Steve Holm, Anna and Sophie Bartos, Jaric Bartos, Nicole (Ryan) Piquette, Kristen Struebing, Brittany (Alex) Osvatic, Jonny Novitt and Noah Bartos. Proud great-grandfather of Shira and Ellie Young, Tommy, Marcus and Sammy Medina and Casen and Lila Osvatic.
He was also loved and will be missed by additional family and friends.
Robert graduated from Rufus King High School in Milwaukee. He attended Marquette University and earned his medical degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin. He completed his residency in general surgery at St. Joseph's Hospital.
Robert started practice in Waukesha where he served his community for 35 years.
After retiring, Bob and Carol moved to Eagle River, where they spent 24 memorable years.
Robert enjoyed hunting and fishing, but most of all, spending time with friends and family.
Gathering at St. Charles Catholic Church, 313 Circle Drive, Hartland, on Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
Memorial Mass at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to AngelsGrace Hospice and ProHealth Care Foundation.
Krause Funeral Home of Brookfield, (262) 432-8300, is serving the family. Visit online at www.krausefuneralhome.com.