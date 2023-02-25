APPLETON
Dr. Thor M. Thorgersen
Dec. 1, 1926 — Feb. 18, 2023
Dr. Thor M. Thorgersen of Appleton, formerly of Waukesha, died on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the age of 96. He was born in Milwaukee on December 1, 1926, the son of Thor J. and Margaret (nee Roemer) Thorgersen. Following graduation from high school, Thor was drafted into the United States Army where he served for two years as an infantry rifleman in the Pacific. On his return from service, he studied medicine at Marquette University where he earned his bachelor and medical degrees. He interned in Duluth, Minn., and received his pathology training at the Mayo Clinic. Dr. Thorgersen worked for five years in Wausau before moving to Waukesha where he worked as a pathologist at Waukesha Memorial Hospital for 25 years. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church since 1964, the Disabled American Veterans, the College of American Pathologists, International Academy of Pathology and the American Society for Clinical Pathology. Dr. Thorgersen loved to travel with his wife Dorothy, enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, following the stock market, and investments, but most of all cherished his family.
He will be sadly missed by his three sons, Thor M. (the late Mary) Thorgersen, Vincent J. (Patricia) Thorgersen and John G. (Janice) Thorgersen; his grandchildren, Jennifer (Blake) McKeegan, Sonja (Eddie Conlan) Thorgersen, Robbie (Stacy) Thorgersen, Joseph Thorgersen, Johnathan Thorgersen, Thor I. (Wendy) Thorgersen, Julie (Stephen) O’Connor and Michael (Jim Denby) Thorgersen; greatgrandchildren, Kiernan, Riohlin, Alexis, Zachary, Drue, Brett, Aubrie and Jenna; and great-great-granddaughter Brynlee. He is further survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of almost 60 years, Dorothy (nee Bahl); his sister June Bansemer; and great-grandson Andrew.
Visitation and funeral Mass will be held on Monday, March 6, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. all at church. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. Memorials in Dr. Thorgersen’s name are appreciated to St. Mary Catholic Church.
