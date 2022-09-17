MILWAUKEE
Dr. William Ganfield Laatsch
June 20, 1938 — Sept. 14, 2022
The geographer who loved nothing more than exploring unfamiliar territory has embarked on his next journey, to a destination not found in any atlas. William Ganfield Laatsch, 84, passed away September 14, 2022. For 43 years, Bill taught geography at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. He was a graduate of Carroll College, the University of Oklahoma, and the University of Alberta. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved in-laws, Richard and Elizabeth Hunter. He is survived by his wife, Fran; his daughter Ann Laatsch (Shorewood); son David (Tara) Laatsch (Wauwatosa); and his two amazing grandchildren, Elizabeth and Andrew Laatsch; as well as countless friends, colleagues, and students who he inspired, encouraged and mentored.
The family wishes to extend its deep gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Eastcastle Place and Vitas Healthcare for the excellent, loving and compassionate care they provided over the last months. A private burial will occur at Prairie Home Cemetery, Waukesha. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 11. The family will greet friends at 2 p.m. at Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 1100 N. Astor St., Milwaukee. Service at 3 p.m. with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Bill may make donations to the Laatsch Family Endowed Phuture Phoenix Scholarship at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, or the William G. Laatsch ’60 Leadership Endowed Scholarship Fund at Carroll University.
Feerick Funeral Home Shorewood is serving the family. See the full obituary at www.feerickfuneralhome.com.