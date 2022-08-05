Duane H. Bewer
A lifelong resident of Pewaukee, Duane H. Bewer passed away August 1, 2022, at the age of 80.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Loretta (nee Wiedeman) and Harold Bewer.
He is survived by his longtime partner Sue Haugh; son Tim and his wife Suttawan; daughter Amy Zdeb and her husband Jim; brothers Ron (Nancy) and Gary (Tresa); sister Lorrie True (John); and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.
Duane earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in agriculture and worked for 43 years at RTE/Cooper/Eaton in Pewaukee. His primary passions were tending his yard and volunteering at the Pewaukee Area Historical Society.
Visitation begins at 2 p.m. Monday, August 8, at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield. The formal service is at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers and cards, please make donations to the historical society (www.pewaukeehistory.org).