Duane James Jones
Aug. 13, 1948 — Nov. 10, 2022
Duane James Jones, age 74, passed away unexpectedly November 10, 2022. Duane was born on August 13, 1948, to James Elmer Jones and Lorraine Gladys (Kiedrowski) Jones. Duane was a multiple sport athlete at Arrowhead High School in Hartland. After graduation from Arrowhead, Duane spent time at the United States Naval Academy before graduating from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse with a bachelor’s degree in physical education teaching and coaching. Duane began his professional career as a teacher before establishing a long and successful career in sales and recruiting.
Duane was always an avid lover of the outdoors and was quick to point out simple moments so he and others could be sure to appreciate them.
Duane is survived by his son, Doug; granddaughters, Parker and Sydney; sisters Kathy Rowlands (Dave), Barb Wolstenholme (Andy) and Jacque Jones; nieces and nephews; partner Laura Hildahl; along with so many friends and family members that loved him.
He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter Jennifer and his parents.
A private family Celebration of Life is being held. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the American Heart Association.
