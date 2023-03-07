WAUKESHA
Duane M. Dankert
Duane M. Dankert, Age 67, of Waukesha, died peacefully on Thursday, March 2, 2023, surrounded by the love of his family at AngelsGrace Hospice.
Duane was a rock of constant support to his family and friends. It's safe to say that everyone who knew him has a story (or many) of Duane's problem solving and fix-it skills. He always put others first and had an impressive ability to fix anything. If you were struggling with something, whether that was a broken light fixture, a huge work project, or almost anything else Duane was always willing to help and had an impressive knack for finding simple ways to fix complex problems. Through everything, he was known for keeping a cool head and positive attitude. Duane was a selfless man who always put others first and that generosity radiated in everything he did. He was a caring husband, devoted father, and a reliable friend and will be extremely missed.
Duane is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Susan (nee Edwards) Dankert; was father to Christopher (Kathryn Fischer) Dankert and Danielle Dankert; brother to Donna (the late Jerry) Martynski, Dennis (Sandy) Dankert, Gary (Lori Ashley) Miller and step-father, Ed Crawford. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Dankert, and his mother, Doloris Crawford.
Duane was a graduate of Waukesha South High School and UW-LaCrosse, loved golden retrievers, and was always ready to check out the local car show. He spent many summers as a lifeguard at (beautiful) Buchner Pool and had a long career as a senior systems analyst at GE Medical and Children’s of Wisconsin.
Visitation and memorial service will be held on Friday, March 10, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 700 Beechwood Ave., Waukesha, from 9 a.m. until the 10:30 a.m. memorial service.
Memorials are appreciated to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice.
