WAUKESHA
Dustin James Fohey
Feb. 23, 1987 - Sept. 1, 2023
It is with great sadness that the family of Dustin James Fohey announces his sudden unexpected death on September 1, 2023, at the age of 36 years old due to cardiac arrest. He was born February 23, 1987, in Waukesha.
Dustin was born and raised in Waukesha by his beloved parents, Gary and Susan Fohey. He is also survived by his sister Naomi (Jon) Burgess; his most beloved canine companion Gigi; his stepbrother Joe (Jenny) Fohey; stepsister Carrie Fohey; his niece, Alana Burgess; and nephews Dylan, Noah, Mason and Jayden Burgess. Dustin is also survived by his son Samuel and other aunts and uncles, cousins and many good close friends.
Dustin and his sister Naomi often would reminisce about their childhood together. While continuing a very close bond throughout their childhood lives, they would always remind each other of stories and memories that would warm each others spirits. They even continued to call each other their childhood nicknames “Cheo.”
Dustin and Naomi shared a gift together of their greatest memories on almost a daily basis.
Dustin had the greatest sense of humor, and the sharpest memory. He could bring a smile to any situation with his kind words and funny jokes and quirks.
“Side by Side Or Miles Apart,
Brother and Sister Are Always
Connected By Heart”
I love you dearly Dustin and you will be forever missed! ~ Naomi (Bim)
Dustin worked in manufacturing throughout his working career. Dustin was an avid gamer and had gamer friends across the country. Dustin was also a car enthusiast and loved his Dodge Challenger. He owned many different vehicles in his life and inherited his love of cars just like his dad. Dustin and his dad, Gary, and brother-in-law Jon enjoyed target shooting with their guns. Dustin loved his country and was very patriotic and the family loved having 4th of July celebrations. Dustin was a dog lover and adopted his most loyal companion Gigi from a rescue shelter 10 years ago. Gigi meant the world to him! Dustin was also a movie buff who owned an extensive collection of a wide variety of movies and could recite a line off any movie. Dustin learned how to cook for himself and found recipes on the internet. He became a damn good cook.
Dustin was family-oriented and was very loyal to those he loved and cherished! Dustin was Mama and Dad’s best friend - he would always call Mom (Mama Bear) and Dad (Papa Bear).
He was a great son! Dustin always liked hanging around with Mom and Dad and having dinners and backyard cookouts and just talking and laughing at all the TikToks he would show us. We enjoyed watching the hummingbirds and the beautiful sunsets!
He will be truly missed and never forgotten!
Services will be held privately by the immediate family.
Services will be held privately by the immediate family.