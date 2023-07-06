WAUKESHA
Earl R. Detlof
Jan. 10, 1951 - June 28, 2023
On the morning of June 28, 2023, Earl R. Detlof of Waukesha took his final motorcycle ride before joining his family in heaven.
Earl was born on January 10, 1951, to Sidney and Dorothy (Stoddard) Detlof. He graduated from Mukwonago High School in 1969, but he was a forever fan of the Mukwonago Indians. After graduating, he attended countless athletic events at MHS, and he was always cheering the loudest. Earl worked for many years at Sandel Marbel, where he took great pride in making the sinks shine before sending them on to the customers. After retiring in 2013, he enjoyed volunteering for the Salvation Army, especially ringing bells during the holiday season and his weekly bread run. He was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and WWE Wrestling. Anybody who knew Earl has heard his famous Stone Cold Steve Austin impressions! Earl was forever grateful to his fans for their donations, which helped him take his “bucket list” trip to Hawaii. He also traveled to Disney World and cruised the Caribbean, thanks to Search Beyond Adventures. He was looking forward to visiting Washington, D.C., in November.
He was very proud of his motorcycle, and he enjoyed taking long rides out to Eagle and Mukwonago to visit family and friends. He especially loved to get breakfast at his favorite restaurant, Blue Bay. Earl was a friend to anyone he met. He wore his heart on his sleeve and would share his life story with everyone he met. He loved his pet birds, Deborah, Marie and Raymond. In recent years, Earl became quite tech savvy and enjoyed staying connected with his loved ones via Facebook. Earl will long be remembered for his love of life, his sense of humor and his unwavering loyalty to those he loved.
He is survived by, in his words, his surrogate family, Bob and Kathy Roe, Jessica, Alex and Jameson Sciborski, and Melissa, Josh, McKinley and Maxwell Kagerbauer. He is further survived by his nieces, nephews and their children and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Arnie, Ellsworth “Fudd”, Kevin, and John Detlof and his sister Esther Garlock.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Earl’s name to the Salvation Army of Waukesha County, would be greatly appreciated.
A celebration of Earl’s life will be held at Thelen Funeral Services, W309-S4840 Commercial Drive, North Prairie, on Tuesday, July 18, at 6 p.m. with a time of gathering, memory sharing and story telling from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. Committal will be private for family at a later date.
As Earl loved to say, “Bye bye, and buy bonds!”
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, 262-392-4251, is honored to be assisting the family. For those unable to attend, those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com.