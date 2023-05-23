LISBON
Edith Helene Johnson-Erickson
Edith Helene Johnson-Erickson of the Village of Lisbon was born on March 8, 1938, in Park River, North Dakota. Following a courageous battle with multiple medical issues, Edith peacefully met her Savior while at home with family by her side.
Edith was the third daughter born to Selmer and Helga (Bakke) Johnson. She and her sisters SarahJane and Blanche later welcomed a brother, Richard. Edith’s childhood was happily spent on her Norwegian parents’ farm with lots of extended family living nearby.
Edith played piano by ear and had a love for music that was sparked by her own mother's piano. After attending a rural grade school, she attended Dakota Lutheran School in Minot, North Dakota, as a boarding student. The Christian high school deepened her faith as she further acknowledged God’s love for her. Traditional hymns and singing in choir always delighted her.
After graduating, she married her classmate, Allen Johnson. Together, they raised a son and daughter, Sheldon and Jill, in Delafield. Edith was employed as a third-shift nursing assistant at Rogers Memorial, working while her family slept. In any event, Edith fostered close relationships, often going the extra mile to do favors for others. She was an exceptional cook, receiving a constant barrage of requests for her recipes. Edith and Al’s marriage ended in 1975. Divorce led Edith to become SUPERMOM. She worked first shift at MINKO in Hartland and third shift at Our Lady of the Oaks in Pewaukee, simultaneously.
In 1984, Edith moved to the Village of Lisbon with her new husband, Robert Erickson, and his four children. She was delighted to see her family grow and, together, the Johnson/Erickson team thrived. Edith’s talent and creativity led her to launch a small business, “Edie E’s Thready or Knot” featuring elegant hand-knit scarves and felted purses made with luxurious materials that became works of art. Bob and Edith enjoyed traveling to Europe, Estes Park, Branson, the East Coast, and cruising the Caribbean. At each destination, she would hunt feverishly for the perfect gifts to bring back to her family. Edith belonged to Bible studies, Red Hatters, Happy Hooker Knitting and Twelve Nighter’s Dance Club but her grandchildren were her world!
She is survived by her husband, Bob; son Sheldon (Karen) Johnson; daughter Jill (Tom) Geb; stepdaughter Anne (Tom) Hein; stepson Greg (Margie) Erickson; stepson Mark (Kristin) Erickson; stepdaughter Susan (John) LaRocca; grandchildren Noah (Nessa) Geb, Haley (Kevin) Curran, Elias Geb, Joe, Kevin, Anthony, Gianna and Sienna LaRocca, Nick and Josh Hein, Meisha Erickson, Taylor, Maryn and Mason Erickson; great-grandsons Dylan, Dawson and Griffin Curran; sister Blanche Boraas; brother Richard Johnson; beloved friends George and Diane Stanley; and her adored dog, Snickers.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Sarah Jane Berg.
Memorials in Edith’s name are appreciated to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
