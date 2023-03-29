FOND DU LAC
Edith M. Hinn
October 17, 1933 - March 27, 2023
Edith M. Hinn, age 89, of Fond du Lac, died Monday, March 27, 2023, at St. Francis Home. She was born on October 17, 1933, in Menomonie, the daughter of William C. and Mabel A. (Lemke) Johnson. Edith graduated from Dunn County High School. On October 3, 1959, she married Robert T. Hinn at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Menomonie. He preceded her in death on February 2, 2020. Edith worked for the telephone company (currently AT&T) for 18 years and at Damrow Company. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in North Fond du Lac where she taught Sunday School and was part of the Ladies Aid. Edith volunteered at the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home and the Telephone Pioneers. Edith was an avid Milwaukee Brewers and Wisconsin Badgers fan. She enjoyed sewing, ceramics, jewelry making, hand crafts, but most of all she loved retiring to babysit her grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Lori Fink, Robert “Robb” (Susan) Hinn, Phillip (Dawn) Hinn, Bethel Wittman; grandchildren, Jonathon Fink, Elizabeth (Mike) Tenyer, Olivia (Michael) Loescher, William Hinn, Matthew Moylan, Charles “Chaz” Hinn, Joshua Gagne; two great-grandchildren, Tucker and Eleanore; her brother, Robert (Marilyn) Johnson; sisters-in-law, Linda (Rick Moross) Johnson, Nan Brenholdt, Patricia Johnson, Janet Halverson, Andrea Roach, Kathy Hinn; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one daughter, Sandra Kay Hinn; one grandson, Daniel R. Fink; two brothers, Richard and Jerome; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Dorla Johnson, Ervin (Patricia) Hinn, Ralph Hinn, Carol Hinn, Kathy Hinn, Earl Johnson, Donald Halverson, James Roach, David Hinn.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 1010 Adams Ave, North Fond du Lac, WI, 54937. A funeral service will follow the visitation at the church at 11:30 a.m. Burial will take place at 2:00 p.m. at Estabrooks Cemetery.
Services are in the care of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 North Park Avenue, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Additional information and guest book can be found at ueckerwitt.com.