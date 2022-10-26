Edmond ‘Ed’ J. McAleer
Edmond “Ed” J. McAleer, 75, passed away on October 23, 2022, at Angels Grace Hospice after a 3 1/4 year battle with GI Junction Carcinoma.
Ed was born and raised in the San Francisco area, graduated from Serra High School in 1964, and then attended the College of San Mateo. He worked as a mechanic for United Air Lines and then moved to Wisconsin in 1972
Ed was interested in history and politics and was the mayor for the City of Delafield for 14 years. He was a welder by trade and most proud of building Bernie’s slide at Miller Park. He enjoyed watching the Brewers and Packers, having coffee with the Hardee Boys, and traveling around the country on vacations with Kelly and their camper. Their song was “Through the Years.”
Ed is survived by his devoted wife of 49 years, Kelly; caring children, Julie (Dean) Miles, Jennifer (Pat) Roberts and Jeffrey McAleer; grandchildren, Eric Phillips, Stephanie Phillips, Ivy Roberts and Alex Roberts; and great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his sister, Charlene Vigh; brother-in-law, Peter Terranova; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Family and friends are invited to visit at Evert-Luko Funeral Home, 170 Warren Ave., Hartland, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Thursday, October 27. The funeral service for Ed will be held at 12 noon at the funeral home with Father Ken Omernick officiating.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.