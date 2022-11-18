WAUKESHA
Edmund John Whettam Jr.
Jan. 11, 1939 - Nov. 8, 2022
Edmund John Whettam Jr. passed away at his home with his son, Tod, at his side at the age of 83. John was born in Eagle to Edmund John Sr. and Catherine Whettam.
He enjoyed softball in his younger years, but later it was golfing that became his passion, having achieved five holes in one. He worked and retired from Bielinski Homes after 31 years.
John is survived by his wife of 42 years, Cheryl Whettam; son, Tod (Ms. Pat) Whettam; grandchildren, Haley and Hayden Whettam; and one great-granddaughter, Ahleah Torres. He is further survived by three step-children, Kurt and Scott Boyd and Laura Boyd-Colburn; four step-grandchildren, Delena, Dadrian, Avery, and Jack; siblings, Sally McKenzie, Mick (Marsha), Bill (Jeanne), Paul (Kathy) and Bob (Karen) Whettam and Dana (Carl) Krause; sister-in-law Susie (Larry) Bonier; and brothers-in-law Dave Millious and Richard (Patty) Galbrecht.
John was preceded in death by his son, Tim; infant daughter, Carrie; sister Rita Millious; infant sister Kathleen; brother Tom; brother-in-law Paul McKenzie; and parents-in-law, Fred and Faith Galbrecht.
He is also survived by other relatives, friends and many golf buddies.
Memorial gathering will be held Wednesday, November 30, from 10 a.m. to noon at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W. Capitol Ave. Private Interment to follow. Cheryl asks that donations be made in John's name to the American Lung Association.
Joseph E. Sass Funeral Home, 414-744-3636, is serving the family. Visit online at josephesass.com.