Edmund T. Dommek
April 17, 1932 - July 12, 2022
Edmund T. Dommek, 90, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center Summit. He was born in New Berlin on April 17, 1932, to Stanley and Mary (nee Goetz) Dommek.
Edmund, better known as “Mr. Ed,” graduated from Pius XI High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was a hard working entrepreneur, owning a series of service stations until he shifted focus and started working for Waukesha County as a fleet mechanic supervisor. After retirement, Ed returned part time to the workforce for Waukesha County, where he enjoyed the daily social interactions with the community.
Ed was an avid square and round dancer and an active long-time member of the Spring City Squares Dance Club. He also participated in the Learning in Retirement Program as a member of the choir, travelling locally to perform.
Ed is survived by his children James (Verna) Dommek of Anchorage, Alaska, Lori (Keith) Chandler of Waukesha, Wendi (Thomas) Gaspar of Campbellsport, Diane Dommek of Franklin and Janet (Cass) D’Amato of Pewaukee. He is the proud Bupa of James Dommek Jr., John Dommek, Debra (Erick) Robertson, Timothy (Jessie) Dommek, Kevin Chandler, Kyle (Jessica) Chandler, Colin (Mikayla Bunce) Chandler, Joseph Gaspar, Samuel Gaspar, Elizabeth Gaspar, Austin (Halle) Rupers, McKenna (Nicholas Larsh) Rupers, Nicole D’Amato, Allie (Evan Stoddard) D’Amato and Rachel (Jonathon) Beck and treasured great-grandpa to Ellenia, Talon, Jack, Serena, Mason and Joseph Dommek, Annie Mae Abands, Daniel and Cooper Dommek, Madelynn and Oliver Chandler and Lilyana Rupers. He is also survived by many relatives and friends.
Ed was preceded in death by his loving wife of 47 years, Marlene C. (nee Calewart) Dommek, his brother Romain Dommek, and by grandson Korey Chandler.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 15, at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, from 4 p.m. until the 7 p.m. prayer service. Services continue on Saturday, July 16, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 18000 W. Greenfield Ave., Brookfield, with visitation from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. with the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, with full military honors.
Memorials in Ed’s name to Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County, Inc. (HAWS), 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188, are appreciated.
A special thank you to the ICU staff at Aurora Medical Center Summit for their compassionate care.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral, Crematory and Preplanning service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.