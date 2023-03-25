Edna Anna (Schnitzler) Voltz
Feb. 11, 1914 — March 15, 2023
109 years young — Edna was born February 11, 1914, at Spring Lake in the Town of Mukwonago to John and Rose (Finkbeiner) Schnitzler, the 12th child of 13 siblings.
She attended Prairie View School in North Prairie. In her teen years, she worked a short time for Alfred Lunt and Lynn Fontaine in Genesee Depot. She worked at Adelman Cleaners and Marshall Fields restaurant in Milwaukee. She was married to Leland Voltz for 57 years, until his death in 1993. She has resided with granddaughter Bridgette’s family in East Troy for the last 15 years.
She is survived by her granddaughters Michelle (Mark) Schroedel, West Bend, and Bridgette (Barry) Hannah, East Troy; great-grandchildren Ashley (Aaron) Popple, Jenna (Bobby) and Justin Schroedel, Austin, Dalton (Sabrina) and Jake Hannah; great-great-grandchild Alanah Hannah; niece Rosemarie Booth; and many more nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son Wayne; daughter in-law Gail (Larson) Kutz; brothers John, Paul, Ervin, Clarence, Raymond and Robert; and sisters Dora Stoneman, Mary Meyer Kowalicki, Ida Stingl Flateland, Laura Goralski Austadt, and Lillian Koepp.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 31, at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 930 Main St., Mukwonago, from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the Clinton Cemetery in Clinton.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.