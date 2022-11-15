TOWN of VERNON
Edna Helen Warnes
Edna Helen Warnes, 95, longtime resident of the Town of Vernon, died on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Oak Park Place in Oak Creek. She was born on December 1, 1926, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Arthur and Helen Zinke.
She was a graduate of Wauwatosa High School. On June 28, 1947, she married Vernon L. Warnes in Elm Grove and together they ran a dairy farm in Vernon. She was also very active at Vernon Presbyterian Church and with Vernon town government, serving as town clerk for 22 years in the 1980s
She will be sadly missed by her children Barbara (Ted) Cochrane of Madison, David (Milena) Warnes of Menomonee Falls and Ellen (Tim) Murnane of Milwaukee; grandchildren Cynthia Murnane and Jacob (Bethany) Murnane; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon, on June 19, 1993; her special friend Sam DiPiazza; and her brother Robert.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 16, from 4 p.m. until the funeral service begins at 6 p.m. at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Burial will be in Vernon Presbyterian Cemetery. Memorials to Vitas Hospice, 12000 W. Park Place, Suite 200, Milwaukee, WI 53224.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information call 262-547-4035 or visit our website www.randledable.com.