Eduardo ‘Lalo’ ‘Eddie’ Llanas
May 19, 1950 - Nov. 7, 2022
Eduardo “Lalo” “Eddie” Llanas was born on May 19, 1950, and died on November 7, 2022.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanne; his sisters Louisa and Roberta; and brother-in-law Greg (Nina). He is also survived by nephews, nieces and many lifelong friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Isabel Llanas; his brothers and their wives Joe and Sheila and Lance and Roxanne; his sister Gloria; brothers-in-law Leland and Larry; and his niece Isabel.
Eddie was a wonderful, loving and caring husband, brother, uncle, godfather and friend. His smile brightened everyone’s lives. Once you met him, you remained his friend forever. During his high school years he made many friends and some of them remain his best friends today. Eddie also had the pleasure of being prom king of Mukwonago High School. He first worked as a hairdresser at various salons following his graduation from the City School of Cosmetology. The last 20-plus years he worked for the Blood Center of Southeastern Wisconsin on their mobile team. He enjoyed talking with the donors and many became his friends. Eddie had the good fortune to travel to Austria, Germany and France, while visiting his friend Bruce who was studying abroad. He visited Mexico where he enjoyed the sun, beaches and, first and foremost, the food. In recent years Eddie traveled with his family to visit Italy, Florence, Assisi and Venice. While in Rome he and his family joined others to have an audience with the Pope.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 28, from 4 p.m. until the 8 p.m. prayer service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Visitation continues at the funeral home on Tuesday, November 29, from 10:30 a.m. until the closing prayers at 11:30 a.m. followed by the procession to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, for the 12 p.m. funeral Mass. Graveside services will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Eddie will always be remembered for his joy filled spirit, his smile and his ability to make a difference in other people’s lives.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family.