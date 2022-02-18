CASCADE
Edward ‘Eddie’ Gomez
April 24, 1961 - Feb. 13, 2022
Edward “Eddie” Gomez, 60, of Cascade, peacefully passed on Sunday, February 13, 2022.
He was born in Waukesha on April 24, 1961, to Israel “Ray” and Florence (nee Mesa) Gomez.
Eddie worked for Eaton/RTE/Cooper for over 25 years and was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waukesha. He was also a member at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Cascade. Eddie attended Waukesha South High School where he enjoyed playing intramural sports. He was known around the basketball courts of Carroll University and White Rock School. Eddie and his guys took their talents to the streets of Milwaukee and would hustle on the courts. Eddie was a powerful basketball player, so much so, that his friends often referred to him as Moses Malone. His enthusiasm for basketball and other sports led him to develop an impressive tennis shoe and hat collection throughout his life. The Bucks, Packers, Brewers and Raiders were some of Eddie’s favorite teams. He would often wear retro jerseys of his favorite retired players. In addition to sports, Eddie enjoyed attending concerts and listening to classics.
Eddie was a loving and selfless man, with an enormous heart. His ability to be personable with others allowed him to build a large network of friends. Even though Eddie had many friends in all different places, everyone would agree, he was a reliable friend who put others before himself. Everyone knows him by his distinct smile and laugh. He took pride in being the jokester of the family. He was fun-loving, vibrant, and enjoyed making memories with loved ones. He was the light and warmth in everyone’s lives and the memories of him will always be cherished.
He will be sadly missed by his mother, Florence Gomez of Waukesha; his wife, Shelley of Cascade; daughter Dominique Gomez (Justin Theys) of Waukesha; brother James (Lynn) Gomez of Waukesha; nieces Carly Gomez (Nick Barber) and Samantha (Paul) Koch; great-niece Lucy Waller; and step-grandchildren Sam and Baylie Iller. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Israel, and brother Ricardo.
Visitation and prayer service will be held at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, on Friday, February 25. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. This will be followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. by Seventh-Day Adventist Church at the funeral home.
Visitation and Mass will continue and be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 822 N. East Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, on Saturday, February 26. Visitation starts at 10 a.m. followed by Mass at 12 p.m.
Donations to the National Kidney Foundation, in memoriam of Eddie, are appreciated.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory & Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.