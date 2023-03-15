WAUKESHA
Edward ‘Eddie’ L. Usher
March 17, 1948 - March 8, 2023
Eddie of Waukesha was born to eternal life on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, age 74, surrounded by his family, after an unexpected battle with cancer.
Beloved husband of Brenda J. Usher (nee Osburn). Loving father of James Nielsen (Shaina), John Usher (Julie), and Michael Usher. Loving grandfather of Brittany Klug and Alexis Nielsen, Kaitlyn Nehs and Nathan Usher. Dear brother of Carol Burg (Thomas) and Thomas Usher (Chris). Further survived by great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Usher, and Charles and Patricia Bass.
Eddie was born on March 17, 1948, to Lloyd and Patricia Usher in Stanley. A U.S. Army veteran, he served his country in the Vietnam war and was a Purple Heart recipient. He spent most of his life in Waukesha, with his wife of 43 years, Brenda, and his sons.
Eddie was a machinist for almost 40 years. He enjoyed spending his free time on Pewaukee Lake musky fishing and took a lot of pride in his yard. He led a peaceful, quite life and will be greatly missed by those that loved him.
A Celebration of Life for Eddie will take place at a later date, yet to be determined.
A Celebration of Life for Eddie will take place at a later date, yet to be determined.