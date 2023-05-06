ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.
Edward James McCoy
March 10, 1934 — May 1, 2023
Edward James McCoy of Albuquerque, New Mexico, died peacefully at his home on May 1, 2023, at the age of 89 years. Eddie was born March 10, 1934, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Eddie served in the Navy from 1956-57, and was stationed in Bremerton, Washington, on the USS Missouri. It was in Washington where he met his beautiful wife of 66 years, Melita. Eddie lived most of his life in Brookfield, Wisconsin. He co-owned McCoy Plumbing & Heating with his father Edward and brother Dave. Eddie loved to golf and played baseball in his younger days. He was very proud to have been the youngest player at 16 years of age to make the Brookfield Lakers baseball team. An avid Green Bay Packer fan, Eddie has owned season tickets since 1957. He also enjoyed listening to country music and watching old Western movies. He taught his grandchildren how to play poker and sheepshead and enjoyed playing cards and games of chicken foot with them. Eddie also loved to get together with his “round-robin” friends – a group of friends that enjoyed over 60 years of friendship.
Eddie was preceded in death by his father, Edward John McCoy; his mother, Ruth Beatrice McCoy; his sister, Joan McCoy; and his son John Schultz.
A loving husband, brother and father, he is survived by his wife, Melita; his brother Dave (Carol); and his children, Julie Fitzwater (Don), Mark McCoy (Tracey), Jane Hillhouse (Aaron), Terri Belanger (Dave) and Matthew McCoy (Renee). He was a loving grandparent to Arnie Fitzwater (Jenna), Luke Fitzwater (Erin Toogood), Lindsey Pauley (Aaron), Chelsey McCoy, Ryan Hillhouse (Stephanie), Brandon Hillhouse, Tricia Mark, Jenna Mark, Luke Belanger, Jia Belanger, Kate Belanger, Charlton McCoy, Katrina McCoy and John Schultz Jr. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Nolan and Caleb Pauley and Rylie Hillhouse.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Eddie’s honor be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society through St. John Vianney Church, Brookfield. St. Vincent de Paul helps serves the homeless, which was a cause close to his heart.
The McCoy family was one of the founding members of St. John Vianney. His family will hold a Celebration of Life this summer in Brookfield.