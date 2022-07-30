WAUKESHA
Edward P. Wagner
July 25, 1946 — July 24, 2022
Edward P. “Ed” Wagner, age 75, passed away of cancer at his home in Waukesha with his loving and devoted wife, Linda (Orgas) Wagner, by his side, together 52 1⁄2 years, married almost 49 years.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Edward P. Wagner and Dorothy (Johns) Wagner; in-laws, Robert (Butch) and Elaine Orgas; and brother and sister inlaw Thomas and Donna Golson.
He will be dearly missed by his children Ron (Katy) Heibler and John Wagner; his sister, Connie Wagner-Carnako (Jim Carnako); Uncle Gary and Aunt Helen Brashear; Aunt Betty (Pete) Orgas; grandchildren Laura, Melanie (Nathan), Rebecca, Katherine, Alayna Heibler, Isabella Krug-Wagner, Grace and Lindsey Mayes, and Hannah, Sofia and Kenzie and the Buchholtz family; and sisters-in-law Debbie (Mike) Sie, Cheryl Orgas (William Meeker) and Sharon (Doug) Rogness. Ed was an awesome and loving uncle who loved his nieces and nephews like his own: Tammy Golson Fallon (Rick Fallon), Dan (Amanda) Golson, Julianne Paullin, Lisa (Dave) Bretz, Michelle (Sergio) Morales, Robert Rogness, Sara Rogness (Raul Perez) and Christopher (Tracy) Meeker. He was adored by his great-nieces and -nephews, Duncan, Callen, Hattie, Jared, Jordan, Connor, Brett, Serena, Brayden, Amelia, Cohen, Ariana, Alayna and Adalyne. Also special family are Carrie Heibler, Beth Madsen- Wagner, Linda Wendorf, (Ed referred to her as “the other wife”), and her/our daughters, Lindsey (Joe) Van Maldegiam and boys, and Becca Wendorf. He will also be deeply missed by many loving relatives, close friends, co-workers and devoted neighbors.
Ed was always there for everyone no matter what was needed. He was very special to all who knew him. Ed was very loving and gave the best hugs. He attended all the special occasions of his loved ones, even traveling to Boston and Utah for family weddings. Ed was the patriarch of the Wagner and Orgas families. Ed had a big easy laugh, a beautiful smile and quick wit. He always said, “Love you more!”
Ed enjoyed fishing and loved wildlife. He loved sitting in his backyard watching the birds and butterflies. He really loved having all the big family gatherings at his home.
He is leaving behind his beloved pets, Myley, Phoebe and especially their 15-yearold cat, Callie, who was his loyal and constant companion to his last breath.
Ed was a skilled machinist at Wisconsin Centrifugal (MetalTek). He retired July 3, 2008, after a 35-year career.
The family would like to extend its sincere gratitude to ProHealth Home Hospice for the compassion and care they gave to Ed and Linda the last eight weeks of Ed’s life.
A celebration of Ed’s life is planned for Saturday, August 6. Contact a member of the family for more information.