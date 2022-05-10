WAUKESHA
Edward R. Wilcenski
Aug. 16, 1941 - May 4, 2022
Edward R. Wilcenski, 80, of Waukesha, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. He was born in the town of Ackley on August 16, 1941, to George and Rose (nee Smith) Wilcenski.
Edward had a passion for hunting, fishing, gardening and the Milwaukee Brewers. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandpa, brother and uncle. On September 5, 1964, he married Rosemary Matuszewski.
He will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 57 years, Rosemary Wilcenski of Waukesha; their children, Michelle (Bruce) Willman of Erin; Lisa (Peter) Kowalkowski of Naperville, Ill., and Keith (the late Jessica) Wilcenski of Rushford, Minn. He is the proud grandpa of Easton and Foster and beloved brother of Dorothy (the late Dennis Carter) Gallenberg, Patricia Igl and Sue (Jim) Krivoshein. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Mary Ann (John) Mertens, Arlene Wilcenski and brothers, Eugene, John and Al Wilcenski.
A private family memorial will take place at a later date.
Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave an online tribute.