Edward ‘Ted’ Porter Laitner
June 25, 1931 - Sept. 6, 2023
Edward “Ted” Porter Laitner, born June 25, 1931, in Detroit, Michigan, son of Edward Carter Laitner and Frances Porter Laitner and brother of Mary Laitner Stewart, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2023, in Milwaukee at age 92.
Ted was born and raised in Detroit, attended Grosse Pointe High School and the University of Michigan where he was a Chi Psi, married his high school sweetheart, Nancy, and served in the U.S. Navy. The story goes, Ted graduated from Michigan in engineering, got married and received his Navy Commission all on the same day! Their honeymoon started with a train trip to the Broadmoor, where they checked out early, and went skiing at Aspen, unbeknownst to their parents.
The Navy took Ted to San Francisco and New Jersey. After Korea, he returned to Detroit and worked at Laitner Brush Company.
Nancy and Ted then moved to Waukesha where they raised their four daughters and fell in love with Wisconsin. There Ted began his long and successful career as a manufacturer’s representative with both Fleming Sales Company and Great Lakes Sales and Marketing. Nancy and Ted “retired” to Door County, where he decided retirement should include a real estate license. This began yet another wonderful career for 25 years selling real estate!
He was a man of integrity and commitment. Ted loved his family, his faith, and his friends. He adored his country and was a true patriot. He was a mentor to many people sharing his wisdom, experiences, sense of humor and love. Ted was known throughout the community as being very strict with his daughters, especially during their teen years (just ask their dates)!
His greatest joy was being married to Nancy, for nearly 70 years, and raising his girls, Barbara, Cheri, Laurie and Linda. Ted always actively volunteered in the communities where he lived. His devotion to his Episcopal church families was great serving in numerous positions throughout his life. During his retirement he served on several boards and committees including the Peninsula Players Theatre, Peninsula State Golf Course, Church of the Atonement and St. Luke’s Episcopal Churches.
As many know, Ted loved dinnertime. A good steak, butter, ice cream, more butter, and a scotch, along with a lengthy conversation with family and friends, were his favorites. The activities he thoroughly enjoyed were golf, the annual “up north” ski trips, Sanibel, boating, travel and sports. He was an avid Packers season ticket holder, Michigan fan, and Detroit Tiger enthusiast. He even cheered for the Wisconsin Badgers!
Ted is survived by his wife, Nancy Voorhees Laitner, and his daughters and their husbands, Barb and Larry Simms, Cheri and Chuck Pistor, Laurie and Doug Anderson, Linda and Dave Miglieri. He had six grandchildren: Matthew (Catherine), Blake (Brittney), Scott (Lindsay), Nicole, Danielle (Soren), and Jim. Ted was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren: Emilia, Kayla, Hunter, Hudson, Charlie, Campbell and Jude. Ted is survived by his niece, Betsy Stewart Kelly, and his nephew Thomas Allen Stewart, his wife Nancy Carol Stewart, and their families.
He was predeceased by his nephews Michael Edward Stewart and William Kimberly Stewart. Ted will be remembered as a loving husband, father and friend with a twinkle in his blue eyes and his dapper dress code. He will rest in peace at the Church of the Atonement Memorial Garden in Door County, Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Peninsula Players Theatre, 4351 Peninsula Players Road, Fish Creek, WI 54212, or to Church of the Atonement Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 241, Fish Creek, WI 54212, or to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 559, Sister Bay, WI 54234.
