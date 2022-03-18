HARTLAND
Edwin ‘Eddie’ Miller
Dec. 14, 1929 - March 14, 2022
Edwin “Eddie” Miller, age 92, of Hartland, passed into the arms of our heavenly father on March 14, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Eddie was born in Dousman on December 14, 1929. He married Annette, the love of his life in 1955. They were married for 66 years. His family was everything to him.
For many years he worked as a butcher, first at IGA and then at Piggly Wiggly in Hartland. Toward the end of his career, he honored the request of a friend to be his butcher at the Sentry store in Pewaukee.
Being with other people was an important part of who Eddie was, telling stories and joking with everyone, even strangers. He loved gardening, watching the birds at the feeders, and refinishing wood furniture and cabinets. He was also a talented baker and cook. After retirement, he took up painting and in his later years enjoyed adult coloring.
Eddie is survived by his loving wife, Annette, and his children, Joan (Chuck) Wittig, Susan (Jeffrey) Lippow, James Miller, Nancy (Dale) Hernke and Richard Miller. His legacy and joy of life live on through his beloved grandchildren, Kelly (Dave), Matthew, Lauren, Jessica (Joseph), Rebecca (Jordan), Scott, Jeffrey (Corina), Lawrence (Kristin), Jennifer (Matthew), Kacie, and great-grandchildren William, Charlotte, Hailee, Sophia, Jaxon, Kennedy, Parker, Nadia, Caleb, Declan, Scarlet, Grace, Carter, Ryder, Hailey, Caden and Cash. He is further survived by two sisters-in-law and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church, Hartland, on Monday, March 21, followed immediately by the Mass of Christian Burial. Burial 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery, East Troy.
Eddie was very excited about the new St. Charles church being built. In lieu flowers, memorials can be made to St. Charles Cornerstone. In memo line of check please write: In memory of Edwin Miller.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.