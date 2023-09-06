WALES
Edwin I. Olson
Feb. 21, 1934 - Sept. 4, 2023
Edwin I. Olson, age 89, formerly of Wales, passed away on Monday, September 4, 2023, at his care facility in Sandwich, Ill.
Edwin was born in Taylor County on February 21, 1934, to Casper and Alma (Nelson) Olson. He lived in Perkinstown and many other places around Medford. He was referred to as the Washington baby. He went to Perkinstown Elementary School. He lived in a log cabin with partial hardwood floors, cement and dirt. He and his brothers hunted deer for the venison meals. They also fished in many lakes near the home including Richter Lake, Anderson Lake and Lake Katherine. Edwin worked peeling popple trees in the area when he was younger. He moved south in the mid 1950s and worked as a bottle washer at Archie Ladwig Co. in Waukesha before moving on to United Crane in New Berlin as a machine inspector, retiring from Wales Metals in 1999. Edwin enjoyed many parts of his life, none more than family. He had a special spot in his heart for his grandchildren, family and friends.
Surviving Edwin are his sons, Wayne and Marvin Olson; his grandchildren, Angela (Larry) Scally, Maleta (Jerry) Pirela, Cy Olson, Amanda Olson and Joseph Foley; his great-grandchildren, Dylan, Ella, Dawson, Jerry, Johnathon, Jordan, Levi and Asher; his two sisters-in-law, Judy and Shirley Olson; best pals, Tim Foley and Ronnie and Theresa; and many other nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Preceding him in death are his parents; his wife, Theresa; his son, Ronald (Kim) Olson; his daughter, Marie Olson Roark; his grand-daughter, Amanda Roark; and his siblings, Doris Faude, Katherine Singleton, Alvin, Casper, Jr., and Eugene “Ole” Olson.
Funeral services for Edwin will be held on Sunday, September 10, at 3 p.m. at Thelen Funeral Services, W309-S4840 Commercial Drive, North Prairie. Visitation for Edwin will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. A private family burial will be held later.
Those wishing to send a note or a memorial in Edwin’s name are asked to direct those to Wayne Olson (executor).
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, 262-392-4251, is honored to be assisting the family. For those unable to attend, those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the online guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com.