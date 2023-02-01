RIPON
Eileen ‘Lee’ Mary Waltenberry
Feb. 26, 1947 - Jan. 26, 2023
Eileen “Lee” Mary Waltenberry, age 75, of Ripon, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Ocala Regional Medical Center in Ocala, Fla.
Lee was born on Wednesday, February 26, 1947, in Milwaukee, daughter of William and Margaret (Barth) Nohelty. She graduated from Sussex High School. On December 5, 1981, she married James Waltenberry in Sussex. Lee worked for Waukesha County for over 25 years, retiring as the payroll coordinator. She enjoyed quilting and was a member of three quilt guilds in Waukesha County. Lee was an amazing person who put others first and was always there to listen when anyone needed her.
Lee is survived by her son, Shawn (Melanie) Schneider of Schertz, Texas; two daughters, Sheri (Bando) Davis of Atlanta, Ga., and Dawn (Edward) Mendoza of Milwaukee; grandchildren, Ed, Lee, Cody, Juston, Marissa and Jessica Mendosa, all of Milwaukee; stepdaughter, Marcy Wieczorek of Dousman; stepson, Matt Waltenberry of North Prairie; step-grandchildren, Kayla Wieczorek of Oconomowoc and Ryan Wieckorek of Dousman; 32 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; a brother, George Nohelty of Hudson, Fla.; sister, Maureen Spilker of Florida; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Margaret Nohelty.
A Celebration of Life for Lee will be held from from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, at the Bralick-Miller VFW, S42-W31400 Highway 83, Genesee Depot, WI 53127. Inurnment will take place at Salem Cemetery in Wales.
Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family. Please visit www.ButzinMarchant.com to send online condolences.