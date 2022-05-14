PEWAUKEE
Elaine Johanna Beyersdorff
July 10, 1927 — May 6, 2022
Elaine was born to life on July 10, 1927, the same calendar day as her grandfather.
Beloved wife of the late Wilfred Beyersdorff, loving mother of Debra Lynn Fisher, and loving grandmother of James Ian Fisher (Kathleen), dear sister of Lorna Mae (Lyle) Dumke and sister-in-law of Carol (Hilbert) Klinner. Further survived by loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilfred; parents, Louis and Anna Klinner; sister Adeline Klinner Hazlett; brother Hilbert Klinner; and brother-in-law Lyle Dumke.
Elaine was a 1948 graduate of Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing. She became a registered nurse and brought exceptional, loving care to everyone she met.
Elaine’s family thanks Dr. Kosaraju, the staff at Horizon Home Care and her nurses Andrea and Julie for their exceptional care and concern.
Visitation will be held at Harder Funeral Home, 18700 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, at noon on Thursday, May 19, to be followed by a service at 1 p.m.
Harder Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-781-8350 or visit online at www.harderfuneralhome.com.