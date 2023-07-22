MENOMONEE FALLS
Elaine P. Van Dien
Oct. 15, 1935 - June 23, 2023
Elaine P. Van Dien, 87, died very peacefully at Horizon’s Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon just after midnight on Friday, June 23 - which would have been her 66th wedding anniversary with her husband, Wayne, who predeceased her five years ago.
Elaine was born on Oct. 15, 1935, in South Milwaukee, the daughter of Robert and Evelyn Dude. Her intelligence and will power were evident quite early, when she graduated South Milwaukee High School at the top of her class in 1953 and also earned a first-place medal for her alto saxophone solo at the state solo ensemble contest. She went on to Lawrence University and later transferred to UW-Madison, where she met Wayne Van Dien, her soulmate. They were married on June 23, 1957 and lived first in Madison until Wayne graduated in 1959 and went on to a long career in advertising. Shortly thereafter, Wayne and Elaine began raising their children in Manitowoc and on Sherman Boulevard in Milwaukee. Eventually, they built a house in Menomonee Falls and the family moved in there during December of 1963. Wayne and Elaine lived in that same house for the rest of their lives.
Elaine loved being a mom, but ultimately wanted additional challenges. So she went back to school at UW-Milwaukee to finish her bachelor’s degree in sociology during the late 1960s, then became an elementary school librarian. She worked primarily in the West Bend School District, at Green Tree and Barton elementary schools, for the next 25 years, during which she also earned her master’s degree in library science from UWM - getting straight A’s in graduate school!
After leaving the WBSD, retirement didn’t set well with Elaine. So at 67, she began working at the Menomonee Falls Public Library. She took time off during 2007 to fight and win a battle with stage 4 endometrial cancer, then returned to work with gusto. She finally retired for good in 2014.
Elaine and Wayne loved jazz and enjoyed taking cruises and visiting festivals featuring their favorite music around the U.S. during their retirement. They also enjoyed watching and cheering on the Badgers’ basketball and football teams, as well as the Brewers, Packers and Bucks.
When Wayne contracted thymic cancer in 2016, Elaine became his primary caregiver. Wayne died on April 6, 2018, and despite her grief, Elaine faced the future with typical resolve. Until her health began declining rapidly this spring and summer, she loved, as always, listening to jazz and the Great American Songbook, following the Badgers, reading, watching movies and TV shows both old and new, caring for her flowers and plants, visits from her kids and other relatives, plus a slice of Simple Truth organic pizza and a glass or two of white Maceration.
We who loved Elaine will cherish our memories of her energy, sense of humor, kindness, strength, determination (which she called her “feist”) and enormous love for her family and friends. Her daughter-in-law Lynda described her best: “An amazing woman.”
Her survivors include her sister Deanna (Durward) Fuqua of Hendersonville, Tennessee; cousin Kitty (Peter) Schamberger of Mequon; daughter Debbie (Jim) Aker of Philadelphia; son Steve of Menomonee Falls; daughter Sherry Harris of Reveille; daughter-in-law and primary caregiver Lynda Van Dien of Brookfield; grandchildren Scott Aker, Keith (Heather) Aker, Kimberly (Wade) Johnson; great-grandchildren Nora Aker, Maya Aker, Hazel Johnson and Oliver Johnson; nephews Jason (Laurie Binder) Kozma of Santa Monica, California and Joe Kozma of Tamarac, Florida; neighbors Paula and Brian Mattson of Menomonee Falls; and caregivers Daisy Galarza of Hales Corners and Marisol Rios of West Milwaukee.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Menomonee Falls is serving the family, which will hold a memorial service for Elaine at a later date.
For more information, call 262-251-3630 or visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com.