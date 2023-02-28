WAUKESHA
Elaine V. Zablow
1921-2023
Elaine Zablow, 101 years young, matriarch of the Zablow and Bentson families, passed away February 24, 2023, at Brolen Meadows Assisted Living Facility in Mukwonago. Elaine was born in Montevideo, Minn. She was the youngest of 11 children, having five brothers and five sisters, all of whom have predeceased her.
She married Leo Zablow in 1941, celebrating almost 60 years of marriage before he passed away.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Pedar and Hilda Bentson from Trondheim, Norway; her son, Gary Lee Zablow of Greeley, Colo.; and her special great-granddaughter, Laura Ann Tarutis of Menifee, Calif.
When the Zablows moved to Waukesha, Elaine became a manager at Uncle Paul’s Toy Store for many years. There she had the time of her life playing and testing all the toys. After leaving the toy store, Elaine became the register of deeds in the probate office at Waukesha County Courthouse, working alongside many attorneys and judges.
Elaine leaves behind two daughters, Snow Jacobson of Mukwonago and Debra (Brad) Dauffenbach of Eagle. She had seven grandchildrenm, Jodi (Peter) Tarutis of California, Troy Jacobson of North Dakota, Kelly (Bill) Jopek of Wisconsin, Megan (James) David of Wisconsin, Katelyn (Samuel) Jimenez of Wisconsin, Kevin (special friend Cassandra) Dauffenbach of Wisconsin and Steven (Marie) Zablow of Colorado. Elaine had 18 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren. Two very special people called her Nona, her favorite nephew, Tom and his wife Celeste Robertson. Friend Paula Bates called Elaine her “udder mudder.”
Elaine was very active while she lived in Waukesha. She joined the Newcomers group, Department of Aging Volunteers, playing Bridge, and swimming with the girls at Carroll College.
On Elaine's almost 99th birthday, Brighton Hospice treated her to a Brewers game and Elaine was featured on the big screen. She loved her Brewers and even shared a birthday with Robin Yount.
A very special thank you to Brolen Meadows in Mukwonago and Brighton Hospice for the care, kindness, and love you gave to our mom during her final days. While we cannot name you all, we hope you know our hearts are overflowing with love for all of you.
A visitation for Elaine will be held on Friday, March 3, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Cesarz, Charapata, & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. A funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. Following the service, Elaine will be laid to rest with Leo at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Elaine’s Honor can be made to the Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation or the charity of your choice.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com, or call 262-542-6609.