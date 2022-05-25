WAUKESHA
Eldora ‘Ellie’ Schultz (nee Main)
Dec. 10, 1929 - May 21, 2022
Eldora “Ellie” Schultz (nee Main) of Waukesha passed away when the Lord called on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at age 92. She was born in Milwaukee on December 10, 1929, the daughter of the late George and Marion Main.
In 1948 she married Melvin “Bud” Schultz, who passed away in 2003. Ellie worked at Holiday Inn, RTE (Cooper), and Farmers Insurance as a receptionist. She received many accolades for her positive attitude, upbeat personality, dedication to her work, her warm smile and creating high morale in the workplace. She loved life, laughter, and a good joke. She was proud of her Irish heritage, celebrating at Hannon’s every year. Her big dream came true in 1994 when she flew to Ireland to kiss the Blarney Stone, sing in an Irish pub, learn about the local people while enjoying a pint of Guinness and tour the Waterford Crystal factory.
Ellie was also thrilled to visit England, Westminster Abbey, Buckingham Palace and to sail down the Thames. She loved being with her family above all, for together they enjoyed music, sports, baseball, basketball, football, playing cards and celebrating the 4th of July. Christmas was her favorite holiday with her children and their families, and her decorated house was like a Christmas in wonderland. Ellie was creative in crafts, like singing, movies, casino trips, was a member of the Red Hat Club and in 2008 was nominated Queen Mum. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.
She will be sadly missed by her eight children, Dick (Sue) of Reeseville, Cheryl Giles of Florida, Gary of Oak Creek, Wendy (Craig) Reichert of Genesee Depot, Laura (Dave) Harder of Waukesha, Norman (Laura) of Arkansas, Dan (Barb) of Florida and Jeff of Waukesha, as well as 17 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister, Madge “Pat” Main of Nevada, other relatives and friends. In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters Gloria Gasper and Joyce Gruenwaller.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 2, from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the family.
Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.