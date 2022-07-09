WAUKESHA
Elea D. Pedroza
July 3, 1934 - July 6, 2022
Elea D. Pedroza of Waukesha was born to Eternal Life on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Waukesha Memorial Hospital at the age of 88. She was born in Texas on July 3, 1934. Elea was a hard worker her entire life and loved her Spanish soap operas. She was a dedicated mom who cared deeply for her family. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and they always looked forward to their Sunday trips to McDonald’s. Elea was a woman of strong faith and was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
She will be sadly missed by her son John (Rosemary) Pedroza; daughters-in-law Lici Lazu and Gina Sanchez-Juarez; and grandchildren Andres Pedroza, Elea Pedroza, Tyler Pedroza, Angel Ponce Lazu and Rafael Pedroza. She is further survived by her sister Tomasa De La Rosa, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Juan Luis Pedroza, and her sons Rafael Pedroza and Joseph “Big Andy” Pedroza.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 15, from 11 a.m. until the 12 p.m. noon funeral service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the family.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.