Eleanor E. Hyland (Schellinger)
June 11, 1930 - Jan. 30, 2022
Eleanor (Ellie) Hyland died January 30, 2022, at the age of 91. She was born on June 11, 1930, to Paul and Anna Schellinger in Hartford.
Ellie fulfilled her childhood dream of becoming a nurse, when she graduated from the St. Mary’s School of Nursing as an RN in 1952. She served in many different roles over the course of her nursing career but never lost her passion for caring for others. Even after retirement, she continued as a home hospice volunteer nurse.
On October 3, 1953, Ellie married Kenneth Hyland. Together they enjoyed a happy 68 years of marriage. They raised their family in Eagle before moving to Wales and then eventually to Hartford. In each of these three communities, Ellie was very involved in her Catholic parish. She sang in the choir and was always ready to volunteer her cooking and baking skills. She was renowned for her lemon meringue pies, which quickly sold out at the St. Theresa turkey dinners. She also liked to sew and eventually learned how to reupholster furniture.
Ellie was devoted to her family and always placed the needs of others ahead of her own. When Hurricane Andrew struck south Florida in 1992, she and Ken dropped everything and raced to Miami to support relatives whose home was destroyed.
Ken and Ellie’s home was the site of many happy family gatherings. She will live on in the hearts of Ken; her four children, John (Elizabeth) Hyland, Susan (Pete) Schicker, David Hyland and Peter (Mary) Hyland; her four granddaughters, Jennifer (Chris) Rhode, Eileen Hyland, Denise Hyland and Lilliam Hyland; and her two great-granddaughters, Eleanor and Ashlyn.
She was preceded in death by her brothers Raymond Schellinger (2013) and Peter Schellinger (2019), and her sisters Irene Kuechler (2012), Florence Champ (2018) and Lucy Schoepp Malban (2017).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 3, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Eagle. Fr. Andrew Kysely will officiate the Mass. Visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Ellie will be laid to rest in St. Theresa Catholic Cemetery immediately following the service.
The family has requested that memorials be made to the AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle and Palmyra are serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.