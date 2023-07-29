Eleanor L. Mickel
April 25, 1943 - July 26, 2023
Eleanor L. Mickel of Waukesha passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the age of 80. She was born in Waukesha on April 25, 1943, to parents Harold and Ideyl Mickel.
Eleanor loved to do embroidery. She enjoyed passing time by sitting in her window and watching birds.
Eleanor is going to be missed by her loving sister Charlene (David) Hein; nephew Christopher (Tammy) Schafer; and great-nieces, Josie Schafer and Maddie Schafer.
A burial service will take place Tuesday, August 1, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Prairie Home Cemetery, 605 S. Prairie Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.
In lieu of flowers memorials are appreciated to Evangelical & Reformed United Church of Christ, 413 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com, or call 262-542-6609.