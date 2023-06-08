COLUMBUS, GA.
Eleanor Mengert (nee Zimmer)
July 7, 1932 - Oct. 26, 2022
Eleanor Mengert (nee Zimmer), 90, of Columbus, Georgia, formerly of Waukesha, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Columbus Hospice House in Columbus, Georgia.
Eleanor was born July 7, 1932, in Milwaukee. She retired from the Falk Corp. in Milwaukee after working many years as an executive secretary. Eleanor had led a very active lifestyle and continued to be active throughout her 80s and to her 90th birthday.
While living in Waukesha, she was an active member of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Clifford Mengert; parents Henry and Nora Zimmer; and brothers Harry, Norman and Thomas.
She is survived by her daughter’s Karen and JoEllen Mengert of Columbus, Ga.; sons Paul (Joy Datka) of North Prairie and Jon (Christine) of Palmyra; and grandchildren Kyle, Daniel and Nathan. She is also survived by many other family members and friends.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, June 10, at 10 a.m. at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield.