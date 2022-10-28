BROOKFIELD
Elenore Elizabeth Piette
Oct. 30, 1939 - Oct. 25, 2022
To know her is to love her. Elenore Elizabeth Piette died peacefully at home in Brookfield surrounded by her loved ones on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. She was 82 years old.
Faith and family were the foundation of Elenore’s life. She was born in Milwaukee on October 30, 1939, to parents Adolf and Elsie (nee Pieper) Weisflog, and was the oldest of two children. She grew up speaking German in her home and English in school and with her friends.
Elenore graduated from Messmer High School. She then earned a teaching degree from Mount Mary University and was an English and German high school teacher. Her patience and kindness made her an exceptional educator to her students, her children and grandchildren. She continued her education later in life, obtaining a master’s degree in education from Mount Mary University.
Elenore met Ron, the love of her life, and they were married in 1962, welcoming six children in eight years. Elenore was blessed with 15 grandchildren who she adored beyond measure.
She attended many soccer, football, basketball, baseball, volleyball games, tennis matches, track meets, concerts and plays to enthusiastically watch her kids and grandkids perform. She took great delight in every holiday being surrounded by her family. Elenore was also known to make beautiful pieces of art through crocheting, needlework, lace making and knitting, often in the car on the road with Ron and the kids, traveling to their next adventure.
Elenore is survived by her husband of 60 years, Ronald Piette; her six children, Therese (Greg) Lyons of New Berlin, Thomas (Patrice) Piette of Waukesha, Mary (Vince) Lai of Raleigh, N.C., Robert (Tracy) Piette of Waukesha, Jeanne (Evan) Piette of Woodbridge, Va., and Joseph (Sue) Piette of Oconomowoc; her sister Anita of New Berlin; and her grandchildren Joseph, Laura, Carolyn, John, Jacob (Erica), Nicole, Abigail, Alex, Anthony, Thomas, Hannah, Benjamin, William, Elenore and Sophia.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 30, from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. A continued celebration of her life will take place on Monday, October 31, starting with a visitation at 10 a.m. and Mass to follow at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Catholic Memorial High School, 601 E. College Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186), where 17 of Elenore's kids and grandkids received an outstanding, faith-based education.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.