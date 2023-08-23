OCONOMOWOC
Elizabeth A. Wagner
April 21, 1942 - Aug. 15, 2023
On August 15, 2023, a very kind lady died. Elizabeth A. (Betsy) Wagner was born April 21, 1942, in Oshkosh, the second of three children born to Lester R. and Martha H. Wagner. She was a graduate of Oshkosh High School, UW-Oshkosh, and UW-Madison, obtaining a Master’s Degree in Education. She began her teaching career in 1964 in Berlin. She moved to Waukesha two years later and became an elementary school teacher in the Waukesha school system until her retirement. Betsy is survived by her brother, Dr. Stephen (Pat) Wagner of Marshfield; a sister, Barb Wagner (John LaRocco) of Appleton; niece, Amy Cappellino, of Leesville S.C.; and nephews - David Wagner, of Marshfield, and Ross LaRocco, of Piedmont S.C.. She is further survived by many, many friends. All of us will miss her smile and her kindness, but are so happy she was a part of our lives. Now she will remain in our hearts. A celebration of Betsy’s life will be held at St. Anthony on the Lake Catholic Church in Pewaukee, on Monday, August 28, 2023. Visitation at 10:00 and service at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, please honor Betsy by a donation to a charity that helps children in need.
A complete obituary will be posted on the Cremation Society of Waukesha website, www.cremationsocietyofmilwaukee.com, when available.