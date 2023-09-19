DOUSMAN
Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Foltz (nee Lauer)
Jan. 28, 1925 - Sept. 15, 2023
Elizabeth “Betty” Foltz (nee Lauer), age 98, of Dousman, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, September 15, 2023. She was born on January 28, 1925, to the late Daniel and Edna (nee Stumpf) Lauer.
Betty is survived by her loving children John (Lynne) Foltz, James (Nancy) Foltz, Christine (Kenneth) Thomas and Barb Edwards (Russ Kaskowski); her grandchildren Casey (Gretchen) Foltz, Ryan Foltz, Shannon Foltz, Tanya (Jeffery) Sinkler, Brad (Theresia) Foltz, Lisa (Shawn) McCarthy, Dan (Sara) Moldenhauer, Melissa (Brian) Szajna, Bob (Kelly) Edwards, Joe (Joci) Edwards, Cory (Michelle) Edwards and Micheal (Andrea) Edwards; along with 16 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister Ruth Strand and other in-laws, her niece Mary (Steve) Hook and other nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband Joe; her brother Daniel Lauer; a grandson Shane Foltz; her sister-in-law Dorothy Roth; and other relatives.
Betty was a lifelong member of St. Bruno Catholic Church in Dousman. She was a lifelong, avid fan of the Packers (especially Brett Favre), Badgers and Brewers. She loved listening to Ray Price and playing sheepshead. She loved sewing and knitting.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Betty will be held on Thursday, September 21, at noon with a visitation for family and friends starting at 10 a.m. until time of Mass all to be held at St. Bruno’s Catholic Church in Dousman. Burial will follow at St. Bruno’s Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials in Betty’s honor would be appreciated to St. Bruno’s Catholic Church or to the charity of your choice in Betty’s name.
Betty will be extremely missed by her family and friends, but her memories will live on.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.