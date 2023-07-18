Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Lawler
Sept. 29, 1925 - July 15, 2023
Elizabeth “Betty” Lawler passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc at the age of 97. She was born in Milwaukee on September 29, 1925, to William and Edna (nee Bray) Ross.
Betty graduated from University School of Milwaukee, and then continued her education at Mount Mary where she earned her bachelor’s degree. She married her husband, William, a former City of Waukesha attorney, on February 6, 1954; he preceded her in death on March 1, 1983. A woman of faith, she was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church where she served with the Christian Mothers and Catholic Study Club for many years. Betty enjoyed giving back to her community serving with the Waukesha Service Club and Waukesha Women’s Club and stayed active in her later years playing cards with her bridge groups. She enjoyed and spent much time in Door County and loved to bake, especially cookies.
She will be sadly missed by her daughter, Mary (Lawrence) Ullrich; grandchildren Jeff (Angie) Ullrich, Maureen (Chi Zheng) Ullrich and Jack Ullrich; and great-grandchildren Cole, Austin, Ian and Emmett. She is further survived by her sister-in-law Mary Therese Ross, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, William, she was preceded in death by her brother Donald Ross.
Visitation will be held today, July 18, from 11:30 a.m. until the 12 p.m. funeral Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Burial will take place at St. James Catholic Cemetery in Lannon.
Memorials in Elizabeth’s name may be given to a charity of your choice.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.