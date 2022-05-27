EAGLE
Elizabeth F. ‘Betty’ Weimer
June 30, 1926 - May 25, 2022
Elizabeth F. “Betty” Weimer, 95, of Eagle, joined her husband in heaven on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital in Oconomowoc.
Betty was born on June 30, 1926, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Arthur and Lillian (Kemmer) Juedes. She grew up in the Eagle area and was united in marriage to William (Bill) Weimer on July 27, 1946, at St. Theresa Catholic Church. Bill and Betty were blessed with three loving children, Sharon, William and Cindy. Betty was a wonderful wife and mother. She and Bill had a very close and loving relationship and shared nearly 67 years of marriage together until his passing in 2013. Betty had many different interests during her life. She enjoyed physical activities such as horseback riding, dancing with her husband, singing, and camping and she also appreciated more leisurely activities such as gardening, fishing and shopping. Betty was a long time member of St. Theresa Church and she also belonged to the Eagle Historical Society. She will be deeply missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Her loving family takes comfort that Betty and Bill are dancing together again in Heaven.
She is survived by her three children, Sharon (James Schaefer) Bashaw of Hartland, William (Susan) Weimer of Eagle, and Cindy (Dale) Sunstrom of Washougal, Wash.; her grandchildren, Rodney (Liz) Bashaw, Dawn (Todd) Tesky, William (Lindsey) Weimer, Lindsey (Josh) Gajewski, Erica (Jim) Stockwell, Rachel (Greg) Wilson and Kelly (Josh) Edgerton; her great-grandchildren, Zachary, Tanner, Brandon, Taylor, Ella, Elyse, Reese, Presley, Monroe, Miley, Jordan, Dylan, Lucas, Sawyer and Liam; and her great-great-grandchildren, William and Christopher.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, William; her two brothers, Jerome and Ronald; and her two sisters, Dorothy and Beatrice.
A private memorial Mass will be held at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Eagle. Betty will be laid to rest next to her husband in St. Theresa Catholic Cemetery in Eagle following the Mass.
Memorials in Betty's honor may be made to the Eagle Historical Society.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle and Palmyra are serving the family.