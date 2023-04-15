Elizabeth (Libby) Stier
Oct. 10, 1921 — April 10, 2023
Libby Stier was born October 10, 1921, in Bybee, Kentucky, the daughter of William Walter Kaylor and Mattie Elizabeth Kaylor. She died Monday, April 10, 2023, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc at the age of 101.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul, and daughter Elizabeth (Betsy) Mattison. She is survived by her children Kathy (Rex) Hinkle, Fred (Patty) Stier and Chris (Ellen) Stier; and nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Lula Estelle Brummett.
Libby was 4 when her family moved to Martinsville, Indiana. When she was 16, she moved to Urbana, Illinois, to keep house for her great-uncle. There she graduated from Urbana High School. While living in Urbana, she met Paul and was impressed with his manners when he helped her with her coat. He and Libby were married in Tampa, Florida, on March 1, 1942, just before Paul left for overseas duty.
After the war, Paul and Libby settled in Anderson, Indiana, where they began their family with the births of their daughters, Kathy and Betsy. In 1953 they moved to Glen Burnie, Maryland, where the family grew with the birth of their first son, Fred. In early 1960 the family moved to Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, and their youngest son, Chris, was born the following year. While living in Wauwatosa, Libby made her choice to serve God in 1963.
In 1966, the family moved to Muskego, where they enjoyed a more rural life. In their later years, Paul and Libby moved to Waukesha to live closer to Fred and Patty. Libby continued to love the choice she made to serve God. In her final weeks of life many came to visit her, and several stopped by to sing hymns to her.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, April 18, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Becker Ritter Funeral Home, 14075 W. North Ave., Brookfield. The funeral service will immediately follow the visitation at 6:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to La Casa de Esperanza in Waukesha (lacasadeesperanza.org\support).
