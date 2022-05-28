Elizabeth M. ‘Betsy’ Foley
June 22, 1936 — May 18, 2022
Elizabeth M. “Betsy” Foley was born on June 22, 1936, in Waukesha, where she was raised by her parents, Joseph and Mary Foley, and grew up with her six siblings.
She attended St. Joseph Catholic grade school, Catholic Memorial High School, received her bachelor's degree in English and sociology from Mount Mary College in Milwaukee and her master's degree in social work from Carleton University, Ottawa, Canada.
Betsy moved to Green Bay in 1958 and began working for the Catholic Apostolate of the Diocese of Green Bay as a social worker/supervisor focusing on child welfare in Green Bay, Marinette, and Oshkosh. She remained in the Green Bay area for the rest of her adult life, becoming deeply embedded in the community. In 1980, she made a career change, joining St. Norbert College as a feature writer and editor and retired from the College in 1998 as director of communication/public relations. She authored the books ‘Green Bay — Gateway to the Great Waterway” and “In that Place, In that Time — Remembering Rufus B. Kellogg.” After leaving the college, she continued writing. Her articles appeared in many local, state and regional publications. She won numerous awards for her writing throughout her career.
Betsy was known to be a supporter, encourager and mentor to many. An enthusiastic cheerleader of the local businesses and nonprofits in the Green Bay area, she held leadership roles in too many groups to list. She was a lifelong learner, an avid reader, music lover, gardener and invested her time in a variety of activities which allowed her to enjoy life while supporting her family, friends and the community.
Betsy was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary Foley, and siblings Kathleen Wingert, Raymond Foley and Alice Foley.
She is survived by siblings Pat Love, Margaret “Mickey” Foley and John Foley, numerous beloved nieces and nephews, and her robust community of friends.
Services will be held on Saturday, June 11, at Resurrection Catholic Church, 333 Hilltop Drive, Green Bay, WI 54301. The visitation will be held at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, those who loved Betsy are encouraged to make a donation to their favorite local charity.
Ryan Funeral Home, (920) 336-3171, is serving the family.