Elizabeth Marie Jones
Dec. 22, 1929 - Aug. 23, 2022
Elizabeth Marie Jones, Ph.D., passed away peacefully on August 23, 2022, at the age of 92.
Elizabeth was born in Waukesha on December 22, 1929.
Her first employment was at a Waukesha grocery store at age 11 and she later worked at the Boston Store. She began teaching at Dousman Elementary School in 1968 and taught at Kettle Moraine Middle School until she retired in 1993. She was also an adjunct professor at the National College of Education. She obtained a BA in English from Carroll College, an MS with emphasis on Gifted and Talented and a PhD with emphasis on Curriculum and Instruction, both from UW-Milwaukee. She also served on many civic groups over the years, PTA, AAUW and church groups, to name a few.
Elizabeth was a voracious reader and had broad interests ranging from politics to science. She enjoyed reading (especially mysteries), art history, piano, interior and architectural design and spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed the dogs (and a raccoon) that she and her family had over the years. She loved entertaining - everybody was made to feel welcome and nobody ever went away hungry from her repasts. Possessed of a prodigious memory, she will never stop learning. She embraced the computer age fearlessly, surfing the net and emailing her contacts regularly which allowed her to stay abreast of everything, even as her mobility decreased.
Elizabeth is survived by her son Mark (Cheryl) Jones; her daughter Suzanne (Peter) Breyer; her daughter Wendy (Dr. Michael) Massa and their daughter Tatiana.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by her two husbands, Robert F. Jones and recently, Richard Schwartz.
A private ceremony is being planned.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lake Area Free Clinic Inc. - Oconomowoc, HAWS (Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County) or a charity of your choice.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.