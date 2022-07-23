WEST ALLIS
Ellen ‘Cookie’ A. Manteau
April 24, 1945 — July 18, 2022
Ellen “Cookie” A. Manteau, of West Allis, formerly of Waukesha, died on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center in Milwaukee at the age of 77. She was born on April 24, 1945, in Waukesha, the daughter of David and Caroline (nee Knoebel) Williams.
She proudly served her country in the U.S. Air Force, where she met her husband Lester “Elza” Manteau. They were united in marriage on December 21, 1970, in Genesee. Cookie was a professional clown, going by the name “Nifty” and had marched for several years in the Great Circus Parade. She was a member of the American Legion and VFW auxiliaries. She was a sports enthusiast and especially loved playing softball. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.
She will be sadly missed by her husband of 51 years, Elza of West Allis, along with their sons Eric (Cassondra) Manteau of West Allis and Carl (Nikita) Manteau of Maple Grove, Minn. Loving grandmother of Zoe, Ziva, Ezekiel and Dhanya. Dear sister of Jack (Joyce) Williams of Florida and Robyn Allen of Waukesha. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, many cousins, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her brothers Everett, Paul and Dennis and sisters Geraldine and Helen.
A celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date.
Memorials in Ellen’s name are appreciated to Fisher House Wisconsin, 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53219.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at (262) 547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.