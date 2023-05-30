Ellen Mary (Winter) Schulz
Aug. 26, 1955 - May 24, 2023
Ellen Mary (Winter) Schulz was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world suddenly on May 24, 2023, at the age of 67. Ellen was born on August 26, 1955, to her loving parents, Daniel and Dolores Winter.
Shortly after graduating high school, Ellen met her soulmate, Robert Schulz. Ellen and Robert were inseparable and their love for each other is infinite. Ellen enjoyed traveling, cooking, crocheting, trips to the casino and spending time with the ones she loved the most.
Ellen was a kind and generous soul who always put others before herself. Her family and friends will remember her as “Nonny,” “Toots,” and “Twinnie.” They will also remember her warm smile, her gentle nature, and her unwavering love. Ellen was a nurturing soul who was always cracking jokes and reminding others to see the glass half full.
Ellen is survived by her husband, Robert; children Jason, Andrew (Preeti), and Nicole (Anthony) Adsit; grandchildren Madyson (Jason Schmidt) Schulz, Immagin Adsit and Elizah Schulz; and great-grandson Zain Schmidt. She is further survived by siblings John (Ruth) Winter, Barbara Christus, Jane Winter, as well as many other relatives and dear friends.
Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; brother Daniel Winter; brother-in-law Jim Christus; nephew David Buss; and best friend Kate Caravella.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, June 2, at Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N Moreland Blvd., Waukesha. A service will immediately follow the visitation.
In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates memorial donations to help defray funeral expenses as Ellen’s passing was completely unexpected or to Huntington’s Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Ave., Suite 902, New York, NY 10018, in honor of Ellen’s late brother-in-law, Jim Christus.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshaFuneralHome.com or call 262-542-6609.