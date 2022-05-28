Ellen T. Olson
Ellen T. Olson was reunited with her husband, Clifford Olson Sr., on May 25, 2022, at the age of 95. She was the loving mother of Glenn (Janet), Carol (Lyle) McCaffery, Robert (Kathy), James (DeAnna), Steven (Faith), Roger (Ann), Amy Brown, Julie (Terry) Whelan, Deborah Menger, Mary (Pat McCann) Olson, Kay (Scott) Gilbert, Clifford Jr. (Jody), Brian (Jill) and Denise (Russell) Johnson. Caring sister of Hank (Vivian) Hentges, Will (Vera) Hentges and Lorraine (Richard) Schultz. Sister-inlaw of Saddie Koenig. Ellen is further survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandchild, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband in 2013, Clifford S. Olson Sr., after 65 wonderful years of marriage; siblings Fran Decker, Marion Guslek, Herb, Joe, Orville and Walter Hentges; and sons-in-law Larry Brown and Michael Menger.
Ellen loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed reading, playing scramble, or any other type of game with her family (she was very competitive). Her mind was very sharp and she could remember all of the birthdays for her very large family.
Ellen was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church and was very devoted to her faith and God.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 31, at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 136 Waukesha Road, Highway 59, Eagle, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon. A procession to St. Theresa Cemetery will take place immediately following the service.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services in Mukwonago is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 363-7126 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.