WEST ALLIS
Ellyn Adele Buhmann (nee Lacke)
April 18, 1939 - Oct. 28, 2022
Ellyn Adele Buhmann (nee Lacke), age 83, of West Allis (formerly of Waukesha), passed away on October 28, 2022, in Brookfield. Ellyn was born in Shullsburg, Wis., to Charles and Julia “Marguerite” Lacke on April 18, 1939.
Ellyn graduated from West Allis Central High School. Later in life, she attended college and graduated from Alverno College in 1981 with a degree in communications. She worked at International Harvester (Navistar) in the IT Department for over 30 years. She met her husband, Richard Buhmann, at a high school reunion, and they were married on November 4, 1989.
She was a very active member of Mary Queen of Heaven (now Mother of Perpetual Help). Her faith, volunteerism and devotion to her church, her husband and to her children and grandchildren were the foundation of her life. She also enjoyed her time as a Red Hatter and time with other friends.
Ellyn was preceded in death by her parents, brother-in-law Richard Hodges, and nephew Matthew Lacke.
Ellyn is survived by her loving husband, Richard; and will be sadly missed by her children, Joseph (Kyong) Eiche, Patricia Gustafson (John Watermolen), Kelly Maney and Karen Eiche; grandchildren Rhiannon (Michael) Jaros, Anna and Tyler Gustafson, Luke and Allison Maney; as well as her great-granddaughter, Naomi Cait Jaros. She is further survived by her stepchildren John Buhmann, Gina (Chris) Slade and Joseph Buhmann; beloved brothers and sisters Charles (Nancy) Lacke, Mary Kay Lacke, Rebecca (Jim) Peelen, Alice Hodges, John (Suzanne) Lacke, Mark (Barbara) Lacke, Lawrence (Carol) Lacke and Philip (Nancy) Lacke, and numerous nieces and nephews.
On Monday, November 7, there will be a visitation from 4-7 p.m., and a vigil at 7 p.m. at Krause Funeral Home, 12401 W. National Ave., New Berlin.
On Tuesday, November 8, an additional visitation will be held at 10 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Mary Queen of Heaven (Mother of Perpetual Help), 2322 S. 106th St., West Allis. A procession to Highland Memorial Park will follow.
Krause Funeral Home is serving the family. Call 262-786-8009 or visit online at www.krausefuneralhome.com for more information.