Elmer Miller
Elmer Miller, a trailblazing force in men’s fashion whose bespoke custom suits left an indelible mark in the Milwaukee area since 1961, died peacefully on August 9, 2023. He was 89.
Elmer Miller is best known as the celebrated, visionary founder of Milwaukee’s legacy, family-owned men’s custom clothing store Richard Bennett Tailors in 1961. Richard Bennett Tailors was one of the original seven stores in the country that offered custom-fitted clothing through photometric cameras. Elmer’s fashion savvy, innovation and impeccable salesmanship elevated the style of Milwaukee’s elite, from prominent local luminaries, CEOs, and industry leaders, to sportsmen from the Milwaukee Bucks and Green Bay Packers for over 60 years. Today, his son David Miller and grandson Matthew Miller carry on the tradition of delivering exceptional custom, tailor-made, and ready-to-wear clothing paired with Elmer’s hallmark customer service experience at their location in Brookfield Square.
Elmer was a longtime Hartland and Beaver Lake resident and loved to entertain family and friends, leaving behind an enduring legacy of warmth, spirit and hospitality. He will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Esther Miller; sister Carol Buchholtz; brother Kenneth Miller; beloved wife and high school sweetheart Shirley Ann Miller; and granddaughter Lauren Aljubouri.
Elmer was the proud and loving father of Jeff Miller, Tom Miller (Joan Miller), Debra Aljubouri (Faiek Aljubouri) and David Miller (Cindy Nagel). Beloved grandfather to Cory Miller, Amanda Miller (Nicholas Buttacavoli III), Nicole Gams (Kevin Gams), Michelle Blevins (Steve Blevins), Michael Miller, Karlee Miller (Luke Frum), Brittany Aljubouri, Steven Miller, Matthew Miller (Alexandria Miller) and Aaron Aljubouri. Cherished great-grandfather to Evelyn Gams, Hazel Gams, Clarence Blevins, Nicholas Buttacavoli IV, and Alexander Gams.
A visitation will be held Sunday, August 20, at Evert-Luko Funeral Home, 170 Warren Ave., Hartland, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with a funeral service beginning at 4 p.m. A private family burial will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.
Elmer’s family extends their sincere thanks and gratitude to the dedicated team at Shorehaven Health Center for their exceptional care in his final days.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Elmer’s name to the American Cancer Society.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.