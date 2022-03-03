WAUKESHA
Elsie Mae Mueller
Oct. 7, 1932 - Feb. 24, 2022
Elsie Mae Mueller of Waukesha passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the age of 89. She was born in Bonifay, Florida, on October 7, 1932, the daughter of John Poise and Willie Bell (nee Dady) McGowan.
On August 2, 1952, she married her beloved husband Kenneth “Ken” Mueller; he preceded her in death on March 24, 2021. Elsie was a longtime member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Waukesha.
Elsie was loved by all the kids in the neighborhood and was considered a mom to all of them. She worked at Waukesha North High School and considered her co-workers to be her family and friends. Elsie volunteered at the Waukesha Elks Lodge #400. She enjoyed bowling, playing bridge and cribbage.
She will be sadly missed by her daughter Debbie (Joseph) Monfre of Sun Prairie; her three grandchildren, Caroline (James) Kinserdahl, Thomas (Sheena Hutchinson) Monfre and Daniel (Larry Soronio) Monfre; and great-grandchildren Brandon and Gavin Kinserdahl. She is further survived by her sister Willeen (Jesse) Holmes; sisters-in-law Louise (the late Bill) McGowan, Virginia (the late Gerald) Terrian and Patricia (the late Alfred) Klawinski; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her husband, Ken, of 68 years, she was preceded in death by her daughter Mary Lee Mueller; sons Douglas and Robert Mueller; sisters Lucy Miles and Eunice Wiggins; and brothers John, Frank and Bill.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 11, from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service, all at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 300 Carroll St., Waukesha. Masks are required at the church. Burial will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery. If desired, memorials are appreciated to the family.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.