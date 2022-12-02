WAUKESHA
Emma Kathleen McCoy
July 20, 1994 - Nov. 1, 2022
Emma Kathleen McCoy passed away on November 1, 2022, at home at the age of 28.
She graduated in 2012 from the Waukesha Engineering Preparatory Academy with additional study at WCTC.
She enjoyed participating in Girl Scouts, as well as the Minooka 4H chapter. She loved singing and playing music on instruments ranging from the viola to the bodrhan. She explored the world through books, and was fortunate enough to meet and talk with several of her favorite authors, as well as fellow readers in person and online.
She is survived by her loving parents, Mary (Giambrone) and Paul McCoy; as well as her maternal grandmother, Dorothy (Mock) Giambrone; and her aunts and uncles, Debbie (Giambrone) and Jonathon Jedd, Cindy (Tanner) and John Giambrone and Vicki (Wagner) and Joseph Giambrone Jr. She will be sorely missed as well by her cousins, Carolyn, Steven, Christopher, Mary, Joseph, Matthew, Alex, and Kevin, as well as many relatives and friends who have enjoyed her joyful and loving personality in person and virtually.
She will be welcomed into Heaven by those who have gone before, especially her maternal grandfather, Joseph Giambrone Sr.; her paternal grandparents, Lois (Walker) and Walter McCoy; and aunt Lois McCoy.
Visitation will be held at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 300 Carroll St., Waukesha, WI 53186, at 9:30 a.m. on December 3, with funeral service with communion to follow at 10:30 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, and in memory of the many hours of reading and enjoyment that Emma spent at the Waukesha Public Library, donations can be sent in her memory to the Waukesha Public Library Cornerstone Fund, Waukesha Public Library, 321 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.
Cremation Society of Milwaukee is serving the family.